Avengers: Doomsday cast revealed on Wednesday — Full list

Avenger: Doomsday announcement. Photo from Instagram

Marvel Studios has finally released the names of the actors who will appear in the new movie Avengers: Doomsday. The superhero movie will be directed by the Russo brothers.

The long-awaited news was announced on Instagram.

Who will star in the new Avengers movie?

The filmmakers decided to announce the cast of the upcoming action movie to their fans in an unusual way — Marvel released a video showing 27 chairs with the names of the stars who will join the cast.

Thus, the audience will see their favorite characters and new superheroes again in the movie. Moreover, a big surprise for the audience will be the return of the iconic actors who were the first to embody the images of the cinematic universe on the screen.

Here is the full list of actors and their roles in the movie "Avengers: Doomsday":

Chris Hemsworth — Thor

Vanessa Kirby — Sue Storm

Anthony Mackie — Captain America

Sebastian Stan — "Bucky" Barnes

Letitia Wright — Black Panther

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell — U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejía — Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Thing

Simu Liu — Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh — Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer — Beast

Lewis Pullman — Guardian

Danny Ramirez — Falcon

Joseph Quinn — Johnny Storm

David Harbour — Red Guardian

Winston Duke — M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen — Ghost

Tom Hiddleston — Loki

Patrick Stewart — Professor X

Ian McKellen — Magneto

Alan Cumming — Kurt Wagner (Nightcrawler)

Rebecca Romijn — Mystique

James Marsden — Cyclops

Channing Tatum — Gambit

Pedro Pascal — Reed Richards

Robert Downey Jr. — Doctor Doom

The movie is currently in development. All we know about the plot is that the main antihero will be Dr. Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The movie's premiere is scheduled for May 1, 2026.

