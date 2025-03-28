Avengers: Doomsday cast revealed on Wednesday — Full list

Marvel teases new Avengers movie cast — Full list
Marvel Studios has finally released the names of the actors who will appear in the new movie Avengers: Doomsday. The superhero movie will be directed by the Russo brothers.
The long-awaited news was announced on Instagram.
Who will star in the new Avengers movie?
The filmmakers decided to announce the cast of the upcoming action movie to their fans in an unusual way — Marvel released a video showing 27 chairs with the names of the stars who will join the cast.
Thus, the audience will see their favorite characters and new superheroes again in the movie. Moreover, a big surprise for the audience will be the return of the iconic actors who were the first to embody the images of the cinematic universe on the screen.
Here is the full list of actors and their roles in the movie "Avengers: Doomsday":
- Chris Hemsworth — Thor
- Vanessa Kirby — Sue Storm
- Anthony Mackie — Captain America
- Sebastian Stan — "Bucky" Barnes
- Letitia Wright — Black Panther
- Paul Rudd — Ant-Man
- Wyatt Russell — U.S. Agent
- Tenoch Huerta Mejía — Namor
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Thing
- Simu Liu — Shang-Chi
- Florence Pugh — Yelena Belova
- Kelsey Grammer — Beast
- Lewis Pullman — Guardian
- Danny Ramirez — Falcon
- Joseph Quinn — Johnny Storm
- David Harbour — Red Guardian
- Winston Duke — M'Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen — Ghost
- Tom Hiddleston — Loki
- Patrick Stewart — Professor X
- Ian McKellen — Magneto
- Alan Cumming — Kurt Wagner (Nightcrawler)
- Rebecca Romijn — Mystique
- James Marsden — Cyclops
- Channing Tatum — Gambit
- Pedro Pascal — Reed Richards
- Robert Downey Jr. — Doctor Doom
The movie is currently in development. All we know about the plot is that the main antihero will be Dr. Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The movie's premiere is scheduled for May 1, 2026.
