The movie Holland — the new detective thriller with Nicole Kidman is out on Prime Video

Nicole Kidman in the movie Holland. Photo: Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service has released the new detective thriller Holland, directed by Mimi Cave. The movie stars Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman in the main role.

The movie is already available for viewing on Prime Video.

What is the new thriller "Holland" about?

The fascinating plot takes place in the small town of Holland in the American Midwest. The main character, Nancy, suspects that her husband, Fred, is cheating on her. To take revenge on him, Nancy finds a lover herself and starts an affair. However, the woman soon realises that her husband is hiding a much worse secret from her than infidelity in his marriage.

The script for the movie was written in 2013 by screenwriter Andrew Sodorski. The movie was expected to star Emmy Watts and Bryan Cranston, but work on the project was postponed.

In 2023, it became known that Amazon Studios had taken over the movie, and Nicole Kidman not only took the main role but also became its producer.

Nicole Kidman in the thriller Holland. Photo: scene from the movie

The movie also stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, Rachel Sennott, and Lennon Parham.

The movie premiered on March 9, 2025, within the framework of the South by Southwest festival, and since March 27, the thriller has been available for viewing online.

