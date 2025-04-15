Harry Potter TV show — HBO has approved 6 actors for the roles in the adaptation

The Harry Potter TV show. Photo: HBO Max

The HBO channel has officially announced the names of the actors of the "Harry Potter" TV show. The new screen adaptation should be an exact adaptation of the books by Joan K. Rowling, with the exception of a look at some characters.

The cast members were announced on the TV show's Instagram page.

The first cast members for the Harry Potter TV show

There have been many rumors about who will play the adult characters in the adaptation. Both Hollywood stars and newcomers to the acting profession have applied for the roles.

And now, finally, the creators of the TV show have officially confirmed the first cast members.

"Please welcome John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter," it was announced on the project's page.

The approved cast has caused a lot of controversy online due to its inconsistency with the descriptions of the characters in the books. In particular, Paapa Essiedu received a lot of criticism because Professor Snape was not black in the novels.

As for the main three, Harry, Ron and Hermione, it is currently unknown which of the young actors may take these roles. About 32 thousand children came to the casting, so the task before the team was not easy. The selection stage is still ongoing.

