The Breakfast Club actors then and now — what the stars look like — photos

Actors from the movie The Breakfast Club and Josh Horowitz. Photo: instagram.com/joshuahorowitz

The actors of the popular movie The Breakfast Club got together again for the first time since the filming of the movie. The stars reunited after the movie's 40th Anniversary.

Blogger Josh Horowitz shared photos from the meeting on Instagram.

Advertisement

How have the actors of The Breakfast Club changed?

The main actors of the popular youth movie came together at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall appeared on the same stage for the first time in many years.

The Breakfast Club actors and Josh Horowitz. Photo: instagram.com/joshuahorowitz

During the meeting, the actors recalled filming the movie and the mark that the teen drama left on the fans.

The actors had previously gathered together for fan meetings, but not in full. In particular, it was the first time that Emilio Estevez was present.

"I skipped all my high school reunions, so this was something that finally felt like I needed to do, just for myself. But this one felt special because it's here in Chicago where we made the film, it's the 40th anniversary, and I just love all of them so it just made sense," the actor said.

The audience was very happy to see their favorite cast back together again. In the comments, fans admitted that they hoped that one day the stars of the movie would reunite on screen.

Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy. Photo: instagram.com/joshuahorowitz

As a reminder, Netflix has announced the actors who will star in the new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. We also wrote that the star of Charmed spoke about his disease for the first time.