Eric Dane announces his rare incurable disease — photo

The American actor Eric Dane told his fans about his incurable diagnosis for the first time. The star of the TV shows Charmed and Grey's Anatomy admitted how the disease affected his life.

The actor shared the details in his interview with People.

Eric Dane announced his rare diagnosis

The 52-year-old actor said he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This rare disease affects the musculoskeletal system and is currently untreatable. Unfortunately, people with ALS have between three and ten years to live.

Dane admits that his family's support helps him a lot during this difficult period. Thanks to his family and friends, the actor does not give up and even plans to continue acting in new projects. Dane will soon return to the set of the TV show Euphoria.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," Dane said.

