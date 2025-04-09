Angelina Jolie's children are worried about her condition — Photo

Angelina Jolie. Photo: Wikipedia

The family of American actress Angelina Jolie is seriously concerned about her health. The Hollywood star's sons and daughters are worried about her long-standing illness returning, insiders told RadarOnline.

Jolie's children are concerned about her excessive thinness

The figure of the 49-year-old movie star has recently become a frequent topic of discussion. Jolie has lost a lot of weight, which has caused considerable surprise and concern among her fans.

Advertisement

In the summer, the actress lost extreme weight. According to experts, Jolie weighed under 100 pounds, which is very little for her tall height.

Such weight changes have Angie's children worried. According to insiders, the star's sons and daughters are worried that her old illness, anorexia, which she has been battling for the past five years, will return.

To prevent serious consequences, the actress' children are closely monitoring her diet. Together, they go shopping and try to restore her love of good food.

Actress Angelina Jolie. Photo: Wikipedia

"They're buying groceries in bulk together and tempting her with tidbits from the deli and bakery, and having family cookouts every night, all to encourage her to put on weight. She still looks skinny, her ankles are like twigs, but under the kids' careful watch, she's eating a few biles more," the insider shared.

The actress has struggled with weight and eating disorders before. In 2013, Jolie began to lose weight rapidly, which caused great embarrassment to her then-husband Brad Pitt. The actor persuaded his wife to seek treatment and monitored her diet, which allowed Angelina to overcome anorexia. However, after the couple's divorce in 2016, the problem returned, and now the star's children are worried about her.

"One good thing Brad did was nag her to eat more, but since he's been gone, the kids feel that she doesn't take care of herself, and it's making them even more protective of her," says the insider.

As a reminder, Boris Johnson criticised the TV show Adolescence and the current Prime Minister of the UK.

Also, it became known that the American actress Jennifer Lopez has been cast in the main role in the new movie.