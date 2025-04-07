Office Romance on Netflix — Lopez, Goldstein and others — Full cast

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

American actress Jennifer Lopez has been cast in the lead role in a new movie. The romantic comedy Office Romance will soon be released on Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the star cast on Instagram.

Advertisement

J.Lo, Goldstein and others are the cast of "Office Romance"

Lopez, 56, returns to the romantic comedy genre as Jackie Cruz in the new film. The actress will be joined on set by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who will play Daniel Blanchflower.

They are also joined by Betty Gilpin as Sydney, and Edward James Olmos as Lopez's on-screen father, as he did in Selena (1997).

The main actors of the Office Romance. Фото: instagram.com/netflixfilm

Filming started a few weeks ago, but only now has Netflix announced the full cast of the upcoming movie.

Full cast of the Office Romance. Photo: instagram.com/netflixfilm

The film was directed by Oliver Parker, who worked on "Mamma Mia! 2". The plot of the romantic comedy is still under wraps.

As a reminder, we told you about five series about passionate love that will make you believe in feelings.

We also offer four series with intricate plots that are hard to tear yourself away from.