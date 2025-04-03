TOP 5 Romantic Dramas to Watch Online

From Scratch TV drama. Photo: Netflix

Romantic love stories take your breath away and make your heart beat faster. If you want to feel these emotions again, this selection of series is exactly what you need.

Novyny.LIVE shares the top five most romantic series.

From Scratch (2022)

An American artist moves to Italy to study, where she meets a local chef. They fall in love at first sight, but two different mentalities and the unexpected difficulties that life brings can get in the way of passionate love.

Outlander (2014)

The main character, Claire, was a nurse during World War II when she met her husband. After the end of hostilities, Claire and her husband travel to Scotland where, under strange circumstances, they find themselves in another time dimension. The heroine finds herself in 1743, at the height of the Civil War. Claire decides to go back to saving the wounded, and one day she meets a young soldier named James.

Deceitful Love (2024)

Gabriela, 60, is a wealthy and influential woman who runs her own hotel. One day she meets a handsome young man with whom she immediately falls in love. The couple develops intense feelings, but Gabriela's friends do not believe that the man has honest intentions.

One Day (2024)

Emma and Dexter meet at graduation, spend one night together, and then go their separate ways. But in reality, fate has more than one meeting in store for them. The movie is an adaptation of the novel by David Nicholls.

Young Royals (2021)

A dramatic love story set in the elite boarding school Hillerska. The young Swedish Prince Wilhelm falls in love with his classmate Simon, but their feelings must remain secret.

