TOP 10 New and Returning TV Shows to Watch in April 2025

April promises a lot of exciting new releases for TV fans — from large-scale historical dramas to sci-fi and comedies. Viewers can look forward to new high-profile premieres and the return of their favorite characters.

Novyny.LIVE tells you what new releases you shouldn't miss in April.

The Bondsman

The American horror miniseries tells the story of a former bounty hunter who made a deal with the devil to rise from the dead. However, now he will have to "hunt" demons who escaped from hell.

Premieres on April 3 on Prime Video.

Pulse

A new medical drama starring Willa Fitzgerald, where she plays a surgeon-in-training, Danny, who, together with her colleagues, will fight for the lives of patients at the Miami Medical Center. The series promises not only intricate medical stories and love, it's also a real look at the work of doctors.

It premieres on April 3 on Netflix.

Black Mirror

The tense and eerie series will return with new episodes. The audience will enjoy a star-studded cast and new stories that will turn the minds and make your skin crawl.

The premiere is on April 10 on Netflix.

Your Friends & Neighbors

The main character is Andrew Cooper, an ex-hedge fund financier, played by Jon Hamm. In order to preserve his family's high status and home after he is fired from his job, he decides to rob the houses of his wealthy neighbors.

Premieres on April 11 on Apple TV+.

Doctor Who

The adventures of the legendary time traveler continue. The Sex Education star Shuti Gatwa embarks on a new journey as Doctor Who with his faithful companion Ruby Sunday.

The premiere is on April 12 on Disney+.

The Last of Us

The continuation of the acclaimed series based on the video game promises to captivate viewers with an intense plot in the post-zombie apocalypse world. The new episodes will take place five years after the events of the first season finale.

The premiere is on April 13 on HBO.

Government Cheese

The "historical surrealist comedy", as the series has already been dubbed, will tell the story of a man, Hampton Chambers, and his eccentric family. After being released from prison, he decides to start a new life, but not everything goes according to plan. The title of the series is a reference to an American program where disadvantaged people were given briquettes of processed cheese as a form of assistance.

The series premieres on April 16 on Apple TV+.

Ransom Canyon

The new western series will tell the story of three families competing for control of the land. When Quinn, the owner of a dance floor, returns to town, there are more reasons for the men to fight.

The premiere is on April 17 on Netflix.

Andor

The return of Cassian Andor's kidnapper from the Star Wars universe. The plot will tell the story of four years of the thief's life against the backdrop of the war against the Galactic Empire and will lead to the events that took place in the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

It premieres on April 22 on Disney+.

You

The final season of the popular psychological thriller will show whether Joe Goldberg will be able to escape justice. After living in the UK, he will return to New York in the hope of a new life, but he won't be able to forget his dark past.

Premieres on April 24 on Netflix.

