TOP 4 Complex TV Shows — What to watch in the evening

The Crowded Room

The dramatic story is inspired by Daniel Keyes' book The Minds of Billy Milligan and the life of director Akiva Goldsman. The plot centers on a man named Danny Sullivan, who is accused of a shooting in New York in 1979. Investigator Raya tries to get to the bottom of the case, but Danny's dark past hides many secrets.

Love & Death

The main character, Candy, is an ordinary housewife from a provincial town. One day, she begins to suspect her husband of cheating on her and decides to return the favor. But a side affair turns into an intense drama that leads to murder. The thriller is based on real events that took place in the United States in the 80s.

Top of the Lake: China Girl

In the New Zealand town of Laketop, a 12-year-old pregnant girl suddenly disappears. Veteran investigator Robin, who has come to her hometown to visit her mother, takes up the search. The intricate case will lead her to other secrets that the locals are trying to hide.

Dark matter

The plot of the sci-fi thriller revolves around physics professor Jason Dessen. Returning home from a bar one night, he is kidnapped by a stranger, who turns his life into hell. Dessen finds himself in an alternate reality of his life and must find his way back.

