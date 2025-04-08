Netflix's Adolescence — Boris Johnson harshly criticized the TV show

Boris Johnson. Photo: instagram.com/borisjohnsonuk

The series Adolescence conquered the network and became one of the most successful projects on Netflix. However, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sharply criticized the crime drama.

The politician expressed his opinion in the Daily Mail.

Boris Johnson criticizes the TV series "Adolescence"

Recently, the current British Prime Minister Kim Starmer spoke enthusiastically about the drama and even recommended that school teachers show it to their students.

However, according to Johnson, this is "tosh". The politician disagrees with the opinion of his successor and believes that the series is false.

"By encouraging this TV programme on schools – in class time! – the Government is also showing its cruel indifference to the real educational needs of children today. The thesis of Adolescence, I gathered, was that pubescent males across the land were at risk of being turned into misogynist psychopaths, unable to cope with the slightest romantic rebuff," Johnson said.

Adolescence series. Photo: Netflix

According to the former prime minister, the plot of the series does not correspond to reality and does not solve the problems that actually exist in society.

"The whole deceit makes me angry, because far from being a must-watch, Adolescence is essentially irrelevant to the problem of teenage knife crime in schools.Yes, I am afraid kids do stab each other, but overwhelmingly the perpetrators and victims are young males (over 90 per cent of victims, to go by hospital admissions), and unlike the teenage couple in this drama, the victims and perpetrators are disproportionately young black males," the politician noted.

According to Johnson, the series even romanticizes teenage violence in a way. Therefore, in his opinion, the current government should focus on the real causes of juvenile delinquency and find better ways to combat it.

