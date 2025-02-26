Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Movies arrow Selena Gomez lost weight noticeably — what is the star’s secret arrow

Selena Gomez lost weight noticeably — what is the star’s secret

26 February 2025 14:00
Марія Коваленко - editor
Selena Gomez impressed with her new figure — how she managed to lose weight
Actress and singer Selena Gomez. Photo: Reuters
Марія Коваленко - editor

The famous American singer and actress Selena Gomez impressed with her new figure at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Some fans accused the Emilia Pérez star of losing weight with the help of Ozempic and other medicines.

The International News writes about it.

How Selena Gomez lost weight

The reason for Selena’s dramatic weight loss is her health. The star’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, said that the medication for her disease, lupus, combined with stomach problems, led to weight changes.

In November 2024, Justin Bieber’s ex told fans that she suffered from SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth — Ed.) and was often nauseous. Symptoms of this disease include bloating, pain, and a feeling of malnutrition.

At the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gomez won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the TV series Only Murders in the Building.

Селена Гомер помітно схудла — в чому секрет зірки - фото 1
Weight loss Selena Gomez. Photo: Reuters

Earlier we wrote that the American actor Dwayne Johnson, known as "The Rock," has pleased his fans with a new video with his daughters doing some dancing. Also, the transgender Euphoria star was recognized as male due to the President of the United States Donald Trump’s order, which recognized only two sexes — male and female.

health дієта Селена Гомес world celebrities схуднення
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement