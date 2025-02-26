Selena Gomez impressed with her new figure — how she managed to lose weight

Actress and singer Selena Gomez. Photo: Reuters

The famous American singer and actress Selena Gomez impressed with her new figure at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Some fans accused the Emilia Pérez star of losing weight with the help of Ozempic and other medicines.

The International News writes about it.

How Selena Gomez lost weight

The reason for Selena’s dramatic weight loss is her health. The star’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, said that the medication for her disease, lupus, combined with stomach problems, led to weight changes.

In November 2024, Justin Bieber’s ex told fans that she suffered from SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth — Ed.) and was often nauseous. Symptoms of this disease include bloating, pain, and a feeling of malnutrition.

At the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gomez won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the TV series Only Murders in the Building.

Weight loss Selena Gomez. Photo: Reuters

Earlier we wrote that the American actor Dwayne Johnson, known as "The Rock," has pleased his fans with a new video with his daughters doing some dancing. Also, the transgender Euphoria star was recognized as male due to the President of the United States Donald Trump’s order, which recognized only two sexes — male and female.