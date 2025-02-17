Stars of The Breakfast Club — Photos then and now

A still from the movie The Breakfast Club. Photo: screenshot

It's hard to believe, but the popular comedy drama about the lives of teenagers, The Breakfast Club, will be 40 years old in 2025. So much has changed since then, and Novyny.LIVE offers you to see what the cast looked like then and now.

Andrew Clark — Emilio Estevez

The actor played the role of the "Athlete" Andrew Clark, who was punished by the school administration for a prank that went wrong on one of the students.

Emilio Estevez as Andrew Clark. Photo: screenshot

Estevez's popularity peaked in the 80s. Back then, the actor starred in many youth films. After the success of The Breakfast Club, the actor starred in such popular films as St. Elmo's fire, The Young Guns, Men at Work, and more.

In addition, Estevez has established himself as a director. He worked on the series Numb3rs, Cold Case, Crime Scene Investigation: New York, and others.

Emilio Estevez. Photo: instagram.com/akawilliamhbonney

Claire Standish — Molly Ringwald

In the movie, Ringwald played the role of Claire Standish, a "Princess" who skipped school.

Molly Ringwald as Claire Standish. Photo: screenshot

After the success of the film, the actress starred in several other teen films, including Pretty in Pink and For Keeps. However, these roles almost ruined Molly's career, because after them, it was difficult for the actress to find "adult roles".

Ringwald has acted extensively in French cinema, as well as in many popular TV series. In particular, she played in Riverdale and Tales of the City.

Molly Ringwald. Photo: instagram.com/mollyringwald

John Bender — Judd Nelson

The actor is best remembered for his role as John Bender's "Bully". The young man is among those punished for pulling the fire alarm.

Judd Nelson as John Bender. Photo: screenshot

After The Breakfast Club, Nelson also landed a role in St. Elmo's Fire. He also appeared in films such as From the Hip, New Jack City, Conflict of Interest, Billionaire Boys Club, and The Most Dangerous Game.

Judd Nelson. Photo: screenshot

Allison Reynolds — Ally Sheedy

The quirky Allison was brought to life on screen by actress Ally Sheedy. Her quiet character undergoes perhaps the biggest transformation in the film.

In one interview, the actress admitted that her role in The Breakfast Club became a sort of "stigma" on her career. However, she later expressed her gratitude for having played one of the film's lead roles.

Some of Sheedy's most recent film roles include Autumn Heart, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, A Good Night to Die, The Rejuvenator, and X-Men: Apocalypse. In addition to acting, she currently teaches in the theater department at the City College of New York.

Ally Sheedy. Photo: facebook.com/AllySheedyOfficial

Brian Johnson — Anthony Michael Hall

A young man named Brian gets into the "club" because he brought a stun gun to school. The clever boy is nicknamed "The Brain" in the group.

Anthony Michael Hall as Brian Johnson. Photo: screenshot

At the time of the movie's release, Hall was only 17 years old, but he had already made a number of films before that. After the success of the movie, the actor had several other quite successful projects.

In particular, Hall in the films Edward Scissorhands, Six Degrees of Separation, All About the Benjamins, and The Dark Knight. Nowadays, the actor continues to actively act in new projects.

Anthony Michael Hall. Photo: instagram.com/amh4real

