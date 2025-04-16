Cate Blanchett ends her career — everything we know

Cate Blanchett. Photo: instagram.com/blackbagfilm

The Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett surprised her fans with an unexpected announcement that she was retiring from acting. The Oscar winner is serious about trying her hand at other things.

The star shared her plans for the future in the interview with Radio Times.

Advertisement

Cate Blanchett leaves the cinema

The 55-year-old celebrity admitted that she has been thinking about quitting acting for a long time and devoting her time to other things. According to Kate, she is tired of the profession and wants to experience a change in her life.

This is not the first time the star has tried to quit acting, but this time, according to Kate, she is serious.

"My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. There are a lot of things I want to do with my life, and it's time for changes," Blanchett said.

Actress Cate Blanchett. Photo: instagram.com/blackbagfilm

As a reminder, Johnny Depp has radically changed his look for the new role. We also wrote that the stars of The Breakfast Club reunited for the first time in 40 years.