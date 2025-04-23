Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Movies arrow The new Netflix TV show is gaining views online arrow

The new Netflix TV show is gaining views online

23 April 2025 14:15
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Ransom Canyon TV show on Netflix — plot, cast, and where to watch
Ransom Canyon TV show. Photo: Netflix
Maria Kovalenko - editor

The Netflix streaming platform has captivated viewers with the new Ransom Canyon TV show. The melodramatic western is gaining popularity online.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

Advertisement

What is the Ransom Canyon TV show about?

The TV show is set in the small town of Texas. Three influential ranching dynasties are competing not only for land and inheritance, but also for their loved ones. One of them, Staten Kirkland, who has recently lost his wife and son, is determined to find those responsible for their deaths. His only support is the owner of a dance club, Quinn O'Grady, who has just returned from New York. But she is not the only one who has arrived in town, as there are also newcomers who want to take over the ranch land for themselves.

The TV show stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, and others.

Overall, the drama has received positive feedback from viewers and a 6.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Fans are already looking forward to the TV show's sequel for the next season.

"I already love this TV show! There is such chemistry between the actors".

"I'm watching episode after episode, the actors are great!"

"Please give us a second season! It's great!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

There were 10 episodes in the first season. All of them are already available to watch on Netflix.

As a reminder, we shared six movies about the Vatican and the Pope with an intriguing plot. We also wrote that Netflix has announced the actors who will star in the new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

series Netflix romantic drama western
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement