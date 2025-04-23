Ransom Canyon TV show on Netflix — plot, cast, and where to watch

Ransom Canyon TV show. Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has captivated viewers with the new Ransom Canyon TV show. The melodramatic western is gaining popularity online.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

What is the Ransom Canyon TV show about?

The TV show is set in the small town of Texas. Three influential ranching dynasties are competing not only for land and inheritance, but also for their loved ones. One of them, Staten Kirkland, who has recently lost his wife and son, is determined to find those responsible for their deaths. His only support is the owner of a dance club, Quinn O'Grady, who has just returned from New York. But she is not the only one who has arrived in town, as there are also newcomers who want to take over the ranch land for themselves.

The TV show stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, and others.

Overall, the drama has received positive feedback from viewers and a 6.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Fans are already looking forward to the TV show's sequel for the next season.

"I already love this TV show! There is such chemistry between the actors".

"I'm watching episode after episode, the actors are great!"

"Please give us a second season! It's great!"

There were 10 episodes in the first season. All of them are already available to watch on Netflix.

