TOP 6 movies about the Pope and the Vatican — what to watch

The movie Conclave. Photo: instagram.com/conclavethefilm

The death of Pope Francis has shaken the entire Catholic world. On this day, believers around the world recall the late leader and his influence on the Church.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of films that tell the story of the Vatican and the Popes.

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Pope dies very unexpectedly in the Vatican, and now the conclave has to elect a new leader. However, the four main contenders for the role of Pope are kidnapped by unknown persons and later found brutally murdered one by one. The church begins to suspect the secret order of the Illuminati of the crimes. To unravel the tangle of religious intrigue, Professor Robert Langdon takes up the case.

Pope Joan (2009)

From childhood, the daughter of a village priest, Joan, had incredible mental abilities and a thirst for knowledge that a woman in the Middle Ages could not even dream of. To save her life, she pretends to be a man and continues to practice medicine. One day, Joan becomes the Pope's personal physician, and later the main contender for his throne if no one learns the truth.

Habemus Papam (2012)

The conclave gathers in the Vatican to elect a new leader and decides to make him Cardinal Melville. However, the Church is in for a major disappointment when the main contender for the throne refuses to become Pope and flees the Vatican. Now the conclave must deal with an unexpected situation.

The Young Pope (2016)

A satirical fictional story about Pope Pius XIII. An American unexpectedly becomes the head of the Catholic Church and decides to question all religious principles, which comes as a shock to the Church.

The Two Popes (2019)

Pope Benedict XVI realizes that he is tired of carrying the burden of a ruler on his shoulders. But before he can abdicate, he must find a worthy replacement. This story is based on real events that took place before the late Pope Francis took over the Catholic Church.

Conclave (2024)

The sudden death of the Pope forced the conclave to reconvene for the election. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, for whom faith and principle come first, is chosen to lead it. As the competition between the likely candidates heats up, Lawrence realizes that each of them has too many secrets.

