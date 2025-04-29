Sirens on Netflix — first trailer and release date of the TV show

Джуліанн Мур у серіалі "Сирени". Фото: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has released the first official trailer for the new TV show Sirens. Hollywood actress Julianne Moore played the main role in the comedy-drama story.

Netflix shared the video announcement on YouTube.

The Sirens TV show — first trailer and premiere date

The plot focuses on the young girl Devon, who is worried about her sister Simone's strange relationship with her new boss, the mysterious socialite Michaela Kell. For the girl, the boss's luxurious life has become like a drug, so Devon decides to intervene. But the girl has no idea that Michaela will turn out to be a serious opponent. The heroes will have an "explosive" beach holiday at the Kells' estate.

Julianne Moore's co-stars in the TV show are actresses Megan Fahy and Milly Alcock. The cast also includes Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Josh Segarra, Felix Solis, and others.

Scene from the TV show Sirens. Photo: Netflix

The executive producer of the TV show, by the way, turned out to be Margot Robbie and her company LuckyChap.

The premiere of Sirens on the streaming platform is scheduled for May 22, 2025.

