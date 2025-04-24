TOP 5 new thrillers with unexpected plot twists | Netflix | Hulu

The Glass Dome series. Photo: Netflix

Streaming platforms offer viewers premieres every week, so it's easy to miss the most interesting ones. These series promise exciting plots, unexpected twists and unforgettable experiences for all lovers of thrilling stories.

Karma

A fateful event intertwines the lives of four strangers, and from now on they are linked by karma and crime. Each of them has their own dark secret that they must now pay for.

Paradise

The story takes place in a cyclopean underground city called "Paradise", where the chosen 25,000 have moved after a dark prophecy. Suddenly, the US President is assassinated in the city, and now the chief agent of the security service must find the killer, who is hiding among the others.

Just One Look

One day, Greta receives an ominous photograph that turns her life upside down. Now she must uncover the truth that others have long hidden and save her husband from his dark secrets.

The Glass Dome

A girl suddenly disappears in a quiet town in Sweden. The search for the missing girl is led by a forensic scientist, Leila, who was once the victim of an abduction herself. Now she must not only find the girl, but also unravel the secrets of her own past.

Pulse

The medical drama will tell the story of the downside of the busiest emergency room in Miami. A team of experienced doctors must deal not only with complicated medical cases, but also with personal dramas.

