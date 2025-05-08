Emily in Paris Season 5 — first footage from the set — photos, video

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris. Photo: Netflix

The Anglo-American actress Lily Collins has announced the good news to her fans — the filming of the new season of the TV show Emily in Paris has started. The audience will be able to see the main character's new adventures in the Eternal City of Rome.

The actress shared the first photo from the set on Instagram.

The filming of Emily in Paris 5 has started

The actress and her crew arrived in Italy, where the events of the new season would unfold. In the photo shared on social media, the star posed as Emily Cooper on the cult Vespa scooter.

"Lights, Camera, Amore — Emily in Paris Season 5 is now in production!," Collins signed the photo.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris. Photo: instagram.com/lilyjcollins

Videos from the set were also posted on Netflix's Instagram page. In them, fans saw Collins and her co-star Eugenio Franceschini, who played the role of Marcello.

After the events of Season 4, fans are excited about Emily's future and whether she will return to Paris. As you know, even the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was upset by the heroine's "move" and stated that they would ask the creators of the TV show to return to Paris.

However, the creator of the TV show, Darren Star, managed to reassure the fans and noted that filming in Paris would also take place.

"The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are looking forward to filming Season 5 in the Eternal City. From the rooftops of Paris to the ruins of Rome, we can't wait to share with you where the next chapter of Emily's life will take us. Emily will be in Rome. That doesn't mean she won't be in Paris," Star intrigued.

Not only Lily Collins will return to her roles in the TV show, but also Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grato), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscont (Alfie) and Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello).

