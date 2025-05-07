The best detective TV shows with unexpected endings — top 5

Scene from the TV show The Undoing. Photo: HBO

If you love mysteries and intrigue, these detective TV shows are a must-watch. Each of them will keep you in suspense until the last minute.

The Bridge (2011)

When the body is found on the bridge on the very border between Denmark and Sweden, the best detectives from both countries are called in to solve the case. Only together can Martin Rohde and Saga Norén find the killer.

Scene from the TV show The Bridge. Photo: Wikipedia

The Undoing (2020)

The ideal married life of the protagonist, Grace, and her husband, Jonathan, is destroyed before our eyes after an unexpected murder in which the husband becomes the main suspect. Incredible performances by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, many clues, false leads, and an unexpected ending will make you watch the TV show again.

Poster for the TV show The Undoing. Photo: HBO

Bodies (2023)

The British detective thriller is about the mysterious body that appears in London in four different time periods. Four detectives, separated by decades, try to solve the mystery that will change history.

Scene from the TV show Bodies. Photo: Netflix

Mare of Easttown (2021)

The detective Mare Sheehan investigates the murder of the young girl in the suburbs of Easttown. The police officer's search will lead her not only to the killer but also to her own secrets, and in the small town, you never know who your enemy will be. Kate Winslet plays the main role in the TV show.

Scene from the TV show Mare of Easttown. Photo: HBO

Defending Jacob (2023)

The teenager is murdered in the provincial town, and the main suspect is his classmate, 14-year-old Jacob, the son of Assistant District Attorney Andy Barber. The boy's parents do not believe he is guilty and are ready to prove it to others by any means necessary.

Scene from the TV show Defending Jacob. Photo: Apple TV+

