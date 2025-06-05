The Carrie Series by Stephen King: Cast and Crew

The movie Carrie (2013). Photo: still from the movie

Stephen King's novel Carrie is being adapted into a TV show once again. Amazon MGM Studios has already started developing the script and decided on the cast, Deadline reports.

Who got roles in the Carrie series?

The series offers a fresh take on the psychological horror story of teenage girl Carrietta "Carrie" White. All her life, she has suffered under the cruelty of her mother Margaret, a devout follower of a religious cult, and endured relentless bullying from her peers. But when Carrie’s suffering crosses the line, a terrifying power awakens within her—one capable of destroying everyone who’s wronged her.

The lead role of Carrie White in this new adaptation will be played by 21-year-old Chucky star Summer H. Howell.

The new cast also includes: Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White, Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Talia Dudek as Emmaline, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah as Tina, Arthur Conti as Billy, Joel Oulette as Tommy, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grail.

The cast of the Carrie series. Photo: deadline.com

By the way, Stephen King's novel Carrie has been made into a movie three times: in 1976, 2002, and 2013.

