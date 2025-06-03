Frankenstein 2025 — first teaser and release date

The Frankenstein movie. Photo: Netflix

This year, the Netflix streaming service will delight viewers with a large number of new movies, including the adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein. The movie will be released this autumn.

The first video announcement of the sci-fi horror movie has been released on YouTube.

Frankenstein — first teaser and premiere date

The plot of the movie will be an adaptation of the world-famous Gothic novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. It will tell the story of the egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein, who is obsessed with the idea of reviving the giant monster he created. The terrifying experiment gets out of control, and now one of them has to die.

The movie is directed by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, known for his movies Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

The new adaptation stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

The movie is scheduled to premiere in November 2025, but the exact date is still unknown.

