Dept. Q — TV show plot, cast, and where to watch online

The Netflix streaming platform has premiered the new TV show Dept. Q. The new atmospheric detective from the creator of The Queen's Gambit captivated the audience.

What is the TV show "Dept. Q" about?

The TV show is based on the series of novels of the same name by the Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen. The plot tells the story of the daring detective Carl Morck, who becomes the new Head of Department Q in Edinburgh. Together with his eccentric team, he takes on cases that everyone thinks are hopeless.

The role of Carl Morck is played by actor Matthew Goode. The cast also includes Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson, Kelly Macdonald and others.

The TV show was created by the director and screenwriter of The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank.

Viewers have already shared their first impressions of the TV show on social media.

"Cool and very atmospheric detective story."

"I really like it! I'll be waiting for the next season."

"Great cast! Worth watching."

Season 1 of the detective has 9 episodes, which are already available to watch online on Netflix.

