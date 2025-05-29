The Gentlemen Season 2 directed by Guy Ritchie — Netflix has now started filming

A still from The Gentlemen. Photo: Netflix

Director Guy Ritchie has begun work on the second season of the acclaimed series The Gentlemen for Netflix. Theo James and Kaya Scodelario will return to their roles in the comedy action movie.

Filming of The Gentlemen Season 2 has started

The first announcement appeared on the official streaming page. Kaya Scodelario and Theo James appeared on set as their characters.

The new season will also have eight episodes. However, the premiere date is still unknown.

The series is a spin-off of Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. It tells the story of Eddie Horniman, a former UN peacekeeper who becomes the heir to his father's estate and title of duke after his father's death. However, he had no idea that his father was renting the estate to dangerous drug dealers.

