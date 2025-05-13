Lupin Part 4 — Netflix launched the production of the new season

Lupin TV Show. Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has officially announced the filming of a new season of the Lupin series. French actor Omar Sy will return to his role in the project.

Netflix announced the new season on YouTube.

Filming of Lupin Season 4 has started

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite character, Assan Diop, played by Omar Sy. The plot tells the story of a thief inspired by the literary character Arsène Lupin from the works of Maurice LeBlanc. Assan wants to avenge his father, who was falsely accused of a crime. At the same time, he tries to be a good father and raise his son, Roal, who lives with his mother, Claire.

The first and second seasons were released in 2021, and the third season in 2023. The premiere of the new episodes is not yet known, but it is likely to happen in 2026.

