TOP 5 Crime TV Shows — What to watch for the weekend | Apple TV + | HBO | Prime Video

A perfect weekend is not only about relaxing, but also about immersing yourself in a fascinating story. If you like intrigue, investigation and unexpected twists, these detective miniseries are a good choice.

Presumed Innocent (8 episodes)

Chicago State's Attorney Rusty Sabich is married but having a secret affair with his colleague Carolyn. His life is turned upside down when the woman is found murdered and he becomes one of the investigators. Rusty tries to hide his relationship with the victim to save his marriage, but only makes things worse.

Black Bird (6 episodes)

The miniseries is based on a true story. Jimmy Keane, serving a ten-year prison sentence, is given a chance at freedom — the FBI offers him a deal — if he can get a confession from serial killer suspect Larry Hall, he will be released early.

The Outsider (10 episodes)

A young boy is brutally murdered in a small Oklahoma town. All the evidence, including fingerprints and DNA, points to Terry Maitland, a respected coach of the school baseball team. The case seems to be solved, but an ironclad alibi emerges — the suspect was far from the scene at the time of the crime, and the investigation is just beginning.

The Last Thing He Told Me (7 episodes)

After her husband disappears, Hannah finds a mysterious note from him with a short message: "Protect her". She immediately realizes it is her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, with whom she has a strained relationship. In her attempts to find out what happened, Hannah is faced with silence and secrets until FBI agents visit her home. It turns out that Owen has been hiding his true past, and now the woman must not only protect Bailey, but also find out who her husband really was.

Three Pines (8 episodes)

A brutal murder occurs in a cozy village: a former teacher dies. Inspector Arman Gamache leads the investigation. But the deeper he digs, the more secrets from the lives of the locals are revealed. At the same time, memories from his own past, which he had tried to forget, come to life.

