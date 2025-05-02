Miniseries with a sharp plot — what to watch for the weekend

The TV show Fool Me Once. Photo: Netflix

The ideal weekend is when you can immerse yourself in an interesting plot and watch a TV show from the beginning to the end. And these three miniseries will keep you in suspense from the first to the last episode.

Disclaimer (7 series)

The famous journalist Catherine accidentally learns about the novel, which describes her life in detail and reveals the long-standing secret she has been carefully hiding.

Fool Me Once (8 series)

Maya, the former soldier, is trying to come to terms with the death of her husband Joe. But one day, she sees him on the surveillance cameras in the nursery. Now she has to unravel an intricate conspiracy that has been going on for years.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 series)

The blogger Belle Gibson tells her followers how she overcame cancer thanks to alternative medicine and proper nutrition. However, this is all a lie, and she will have to pay for it.

