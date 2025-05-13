Leonardo DiCaprio is finally getting married — is he engaged with Vittoria Cerreti

Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: instagram.com/dontlookupfilm

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to make a dramatic change in his life. According to rumors, the main bachelor of Hollywood has decided to finally get married.

Insiders told Heat World about it.

Leonardo DiCaprio will get married

The movie star is known for his tumultuous personal life and short-lived romances with much younger women. But it looks like the 50-year-old actor has finally decided to tie the knot.

DiCaprio's chosen one is 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has been dating for two years and according to insiders, Leo has serious intentions in this relationship.

Vittoria Ceretti. Photo: instagram.com/vittoria

"Leonardo DiCaprio is getting incredibly serious with model Vittoria Ceretti and pals predict an engagement right around the corner. It’s a big deal for him to finally see Vittoria as marriage material. Leo doesn’t want to wind up an old bachelor and that’s where he’s headed if he doesn’t do something about it soon. Leo’s given considerable thought to marrying Vittoria and he’d like to sooner rather than later," the insider says.

This information came as a shock to many in Hollywood, as DiCaprio had never intended to get married. All of his relationships have been short-lived, so his romance with Vittoria was never given a chance. But the Italian model seems to have found the key to the Hollywood star's heart.

