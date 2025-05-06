Thunderbolts officially changed the name — Marvel was criticised online — photos, videos

Actors in the movie "Thunderbolts". Photo: instagram.com/marvel

Marvel Studios has officially changed the name of the movie Thunderbolts*, which has recently been released. But fans had mixed reactions on social media.

The Studio announced the new title on Instagram.

Thunderbolts* received the new name

From the very beginning, fans were interested in the asterisk "*" in the movie's title, because it appeared there for a reason. On the official poster at the bottom, it was explained by the phrase "*Avengers Out of Reach", hinting at new characters who will save the world instead of familiar heroes.

However, in fact, the asterisk was a reference to the hidden title, which Marvel finally declassified. Thus, the Thunderbolts have officially turned into the New Avengers.

The new poster for Thunderbolts*. Photo: instagram.com/marvel

The studio also posted the funny video on social media, in which the movie's main actors tear off the old title from the poster, under which the new one is hidden.

However, fans had mixed reactions to the Studio's announcement. Many were upset that Marvel had made a huge spoiler for those who had not yet seen the movie in theatres.

"Not even a week has passed since the movie was released... And already spoilers."

"Why didn't you wait at least a week? I was just going to the cinema."

"They could have posted the post-credits scenes, for that matter."

"And what about the respect for those who haven't been to the cinema yet?"

"Spoiler of the year. "Thank you"!"

