Marvel's Thunderbolts — the post-credits scene angered Ukrainians — photo

The new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thunderbolts, has recently been released worldwide. In the movie's finale, after the credits, viewers traditionally saw the hidden scene, but this time it caused a wave of anger among Ukrainians.

What was shown after the credits in Thunderbolts

This article contains spoilers

In the story, after The Avengers, a new team is called upon to save the world. Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Johnny Walker join forces to embark on a dangerous mission.

And, of course, the new team has to get a new name. This moment is shown in the post-credits scene. In order not to spoil the relationship with the first Avengers, the Red Guardian, who is Russian in the story, suggests replacing the letter "s" in the word with a "z".

Post-credits scene. Photo: scene from the movie

The scene was adapted in the Ukrainian dubbing, but the moment still caused unpleasant emotions in the audience due to the association with the Russian invaders.

"Marvel is already surprising with their love for characters from Russia, and now this..."

"A very stupid joke! I hope it wasn't done on purpose."

"It proves that Americans don't care about what is happening here."

"This is how propaganda works, through such jokes and romanticisation of Russian characters."

By the way, the post-credits scene in the new superhero movie has become the longest in the history of the MCU universe — it lasts 2 minutes and 54 seconds.

