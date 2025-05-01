Viggo Mortensen appeared in a T-shirt with Tryzub — video

Viggo Mortensen. Photo: screenshot

The American actor Viggo Mortensen has once again supported Ukraine. The Lord of the Rings star was spotted wearing a T-shirt with Tryzub.

The actor was caught by journalists from the ARA magazine in Spain.

Advertisement

Viggo Mortensen wears a T-shirt with the Coat of Arms of Ukraine

The Hollywood actor was on holiday in Spain, but even in his everyday life, he decided to show his support for Ukrainians. During the trip, Mortensen wore a black T-shirt with a white Tryzub on it.

The actor spoke to journalists at the train station in Barcelona. The film star found himself in the middle of a total blackout in Spain, which also delayed his train to Madrid. But, according to Mortensen, he was sympathetic to the situation in the country and is not worried about the delay.

It should be noted that from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Lord of the Rings star supported Ukrainians and condemned the Kremlin's actions. During the war, the actor even travelled to Ukraine and attended the film festival in Chernivtsi.

As a reminder, Oscar laureate Sean Penn visited Ukraine and supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also wrote that during the 2025 Oscar Award Ceremony, the "Kill Bill" star supported Ukraine.