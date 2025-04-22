Sean Penn visited Ukraine and met with the military — video

Sean Penn. Photo: facebook.com/theoxfordunion

The Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn has returned to Ukraine for his visit. The film star supported the Ukrainian military and met with the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment "Knyaz Svyatoslav Khorobryi".

The actor recorded his video message to the Ukrainian defenders, which was shared on the Regiment's Facebook page.

Sean Penn supports Ukrainian soldiers

The American actor, who has condemned the actions of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, came to Ukraine for the fourth time. This time, Penn visited the military and also addressed all those who are currently defending the country from the invaders.

The actor stated that Ukrainians are an example for the whole world and wished them a speedy victory.

"Despite a lot of what the politicians are doing, that I believe in all of you, and I'm grateful to all of you for being the very best of what we all aspire to be. And you're not only defending your country, you're truly defending the world. And that will be known and seen. And I know that you'll prevail," Penn said.

As a reminder, the trailer for the crime comedy starring Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio has been released online. Also, during the 2025 Oscar Award Ceremony, the "Kill Bill" star supported Ukraine.