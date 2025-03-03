Daryl Hannah. Photo: Reuters

Hollywood actress Daryl Hannah supported Ukrainians during the Oscars 2025 awards ceremony. The celebrity shouted "Glory to Ukraine" from the stage of the event.

Novyny.LIVE reports this with reference to the live broadcast of the ceremony.

Daryl Hannah supports Ukraine at Oscars 2025



The star of the movie "Kill Bill" was one of the co-hosts of the award and announced the winners in the "Best Editing" nomination. The actress began her speech with words of support for Ukrainians and showed the "peace" sign — two fingers up.

"Slava Ukraine! The world's real total badasses!" Hannah said from the stage.

Daryl Hannah on stage. Photo: Reuters

By the way, the actress announced the winners in the Best Editing nomination. The golden statuette went to the film Anora, directed by Sean Baker, which tells the story of a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch. The film stars actor Yuri Borisov, who was added to the Peacemaker database for supporting the Putin regime.

