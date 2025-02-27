Our social media:

The Oscar nominees’ party took place in Los Angeles — photos

27 February 2025 13:00
Марія Коваленко - editor
Oscar 2025 — nominees were gathered for the party
The Oscar statuette. Photo: Reuters
Every year, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gathers all the Oscar nominees to take photos and treat them to an exquisite dinner. This year’s event took place on Tuesday, February 25.

CNN reported it.

The Academy summoned all the Oscar nominees 

The evening brought together many nominees for the main film event of the year. Among the attendees was Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for the Best Actor for his role in the film A Complete Unknown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The event was also attended by Ariana Grande, who is up for the Best Actress and the Best Supporting Actress titles, and Demi Moore, who is competing for the Best Actress nomination for her role in the film The Substance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

This year’s Oscar ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on the night of Sunday, March 2 to March 3. Oscar will be broadcast by Suspilne TV channel.

Earlier, we told you which actors are contenders for Oscar 2025. We also offer a selection of the best cartoons of the year, which are also nominated for the Academy Awards.

