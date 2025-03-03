Oscars Awards. Photo: Reuters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the winner for the main statuette at this year's Oscars — Anora by Sean Baker is chosen as the Best Picture of the year.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Anora won the Oscar 2025

Anora directed by Sean Baker won a golden statuette. The film became the record holder for the number of awards — it won in five nominations.

Anora movie team. Photo: Reuters

The movie tells the story of a sex worker who meets the son of a Russian oligarch. The couple falls in love, but the guy's parents are against such a relationship for their son. During his speech, director Sean Baker thanked the sex workers for their stories, which formed the basis of the film.

It is worth noting that on the eve of the Oscars, a loud scandal erupted around the movie because the roles in it went to Russians. For example, one of the main characters was played by Yuriy Borisov, who was registered in the Peacemaker database for supporting the Kremlin regime and visiting the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

The nominees for Best Picture also included "The Brutalist", "A Complete Unknown", "Conclave", "Dune: Part Two", "Emilia Perez","The Substance", "I'm Still Here", "Nickel Boys", and "Wicked".

