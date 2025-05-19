Grosse Pointe Garden Society — plot, cast, and where to watch online

The Grosse Pointe Garden Society TV show. Photo: NBC

The new exciting TV show, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, is gaining popularity online. The dramatic story with elements of comedy and crime reminded viewers of the cult TV show Desperate Housewives.

Novyny.LIVE tells the details.

What is the TV show Grosse Pointe Garden Society about?

The TV show revolves around four members of a country gardening club in the affluent Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe. Married realtor Katherine, teacher Alice, single father Brett, and eccentric writer Birdie find themselves embroiled in a high-profile scandal. In addition to a common hobby, they now share a murder mystery.

The TV show stars AnnaSophia Robb, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, and Melissa Fumero. The drama also features Jocko Sims, Alexander Hodge, and The Vampire Diaries star Matthew Davis.

The TV show premiered on NBC and Prime Video. In total, the first season has 12 episodes that are already available for viewing.

