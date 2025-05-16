Best new limited series — what to watch this weekend

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth. Photo: Peacock

Looking for something to fill your free time this weekend? Novyny.LIVE selected four dynamic and exciting miniseries for a marathon.

The Diamond Heist (3 episodes)

In 2000, Lee Wenham led a group of criminals in one of the most daring heists in British history — stealing a giant diamond straight from the Millennium Dome. However, what was supposed to be the perfect crime turned into a tense standoff with the police, who had been tailing the criminals the entire time.

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth (5 episodes)

In the late 1980s, a tragedy over Scotland shocked the world: an airliner flying from London to New York exploded mid-flight due to a bomb in the baggage compartment. Dr. Jim Swire, whose daughter was among the victims, launched his own investigation after learning that the tragedy could have been avoided.

Towards Zero (3 episodes)

Tennis star Neville Strange finds himself at the center of a scandal when his marriage to the scheming Kay Elliott and his breakup with his ex-wife cause a wave of gossip. But when a mysterious murder occurs during a visit to his family estate, and he becomes the main suspect, the social drama turns into a deadly game that a complicated inspector will have to unravel.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story (4 episodes)

The main character, Ellis Ruth, becomes the last woman in the UK to be executed. The 28-year-old nightclub owner was accused of killing her lover. But was it really a brutal murder, or self-defense?

