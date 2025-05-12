New fantastic TV shows — what to watch in the evening

The TV show The Eternaut. Photo: Netflix

The world of TV shows continues to surprise viewers with new, fantastic stories where reality is intertwined with fiction. If you enjoy immersing yourself in parallel universes or discovering the supernatural in everyday life, this selection is for you.

Novyny.LIVE shares four fantasy TV shows.

The Eternaut

The terrible snowfall kills millions of people and plunges the world into darkness. The group of survivors, led by the man named Juan Salvo, set out to find answers and must fight back against the force from another world.

Project UFO

Poland is shaken by the unexpected news of aliens who have allegedly appeared in the small town. An arrogant TV presenter and a sceptical scientist set out to investigate the case to find out the truth.

Daredevil: Born Again

The blind lawyer Matt Murdock from Hell's Kitchen in New York City fights for justice in the courtroom. However, when his old enemy and former crime boss Wilson Fisk runs for the mayor's office, Murdock is back in the game.

Newtopia

The sudden disaster turns Seoul into an arena for survival. The soldier Lee Jae-yoon tries to find his girlfriend Kang Young-ju, who is stranded on the other side of the city. But there is little time to save her, as the city is plunging deeper into darkness every second.

