5 Best crime TV Shows — what to watch in the evening

If you enjoy suspenseful plots that keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end, then these crime series are for you. With unexpected outcomes, a tense atmosphere, and charismatic characters, you won't be able to stop watching until the last episode.

Novyny.LIVE shares its selection of the latest intriguing crime series.

Joan (2024)

Joan Gunnington is a brave and determined young mother who will do whatever it takes to ensure her daughter's well-being. After a destructive marriage to a dangerous criminal, she plunged into the world of crime. She quickly learned the ins and outs of jewelry theft to secure her daughter's future.

Mobland (2025)

A brutal war is unfolding in London between the Harrigan and Stevenson crime families, two organizations willing to do anything for power. Their bloody confrontation threatens not only the criminal organizations but also the lives of ordinary people. Harry da Souza, a charismatic and dangerous street thief who can solve any problem, finds himself caught up in the chaos.

Happy Face (2025)

When she was 15 years old, Melissa found out that her father was not a trucker but a serial killer nicknamed "Happy Face". She spent many years trying to erase the difficult memories of her past and live a normal life. One day, however, she receives a letter from her father, who wants to tell her about another crime.

When No One Sees Us (2025)

On the eve of Holy Week, a mysterious suicide occurs in the quiet Spanish town of Morón de la Frontera. Sergeant Lucía Gutiérrez leads the investigation, while US Army agent Magali Castillo arrives at the military base looking for a missing soldier. These seemingly different cases unexpectedly intersect, revealing dark secrets linking local authorities, the military, and the city itself.

Protection (2024)

The Crowther family, who are in the Witness Protection Program, were the victims of a brazen attack that calls into question the reliability of the system designed to protect them. The case is assigned to Inspector Liz Niles, an experienced detective with an impeccable reputation. However, in the early stages of the investigation, she begins to suspect that the traitor is one of her own.

