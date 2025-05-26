Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main Movies Netflix intrigued with the announcement of the new crime TV show

Netflix intrigued with the announcement of the new crime TV show

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 May 2025 12:56
The Waterfront on Netflix — trailer and release date
The TV show "The Waterfront". Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming service has announced the new TV show "The Waterfront". The crime drama will be released this summer.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

Advertisement

The TV show "The Waterfront" — trailer and premiere date

The new TV show will tell the story of the wealthy Buckley family from North Carolina. For years, they have been building their successful family empire, but one day, everything was on the verge of collapse. To save the family business, the Buckleys will have to wade into dangerous waters and find the right course of action.

The cast of the crime drama includes Holt McCallany, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Maria Bello, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, and others.

The TV show will premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2025.

Earlier, we told you about the new TV show in the style of Desperate Housewives. Netflix also announced the filming of the new season of the detective TV show Lupin.

series Netflix crime trailer drama
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /