The Waterfront on Netflix — trailer and release date

The Netflix streaming service has announced the new TV show "The Waterfront". The crime drama will be released this summer.

The TV show "The Waterfront" — trailer and premiere date

The new TV show will tell the story of the wealthy Buckley family from North Carolina. For years, they have been building their successful family empire, but one day, everything was on the verge of collapse. To save the family business, the Buckleys will have to wade into dangerous waters and find the right course of action.

The cast of the crime drama includes Holt McCallany, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Maria Bello, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, and others.

The TV show will premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2025.

