The new mini-series Secrets We Keep — plot, actors, and where to watch online

The TV show Secrets We Keep. Photo: Netflix

The new Danish mini-series Secrets We Keep premiered on the Netflix streaming service. The tense plot is rapidly gaining popularity on the network.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

What is TV Show Secrets We Keep about?

The crime drama is set in the suburbs of Copenhagen, where the rich live. Almost every family has a domestic helper, and the protagonist, Cecilie, and her husband, Mike, are no exception. Their friends Rasmus and Katarina also decide to hire a nanny for their children, but one day she disappears without a trace. After talking to her friends, Cecilie begins to suspect that they may be involved in the disappearance and begins to dig deeper.

The TV show stars Marie Bach Hansen, Excel Busano, Simon Sears, Danica Curcic, Lars Ranthe, and others.

The drama has six episodes and is already available to watch on Netflix.

