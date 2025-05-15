The Bridgertons Season 5 and 6 — Netflix has officially renewed the TV show

The Bridgertons TV show. Photo: instagram.com/netflixua

Fans of The Bridgertons can rejoice — Netflix has officially announced two new seasons of the TV show. Viewers can expect the sequel to the romantic adventures of the ducal family and new London gossip.

The news was announced on the streaming service's Facebook.

The Bridgertons renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

While viewers are waiting for season 4, the creators decided not to delay and announced the extension. A post in the style of Lady Whisledown appeared on the streaming service's social media.

"Dearest Gentle Reader, Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly," it is said in the statement.

It should be noted that season 4 of the romantic drama will be released in 2026. The plot will tell the story of the adventures of the stubborn bachelor Benedict Bridgerton, whose heart is captured by the mysterious stranger.

