Wednesday S2 — Netflix releases second teaser, leaving viewers intrigued

The Addams Family. Photo: Netflix

In a new teaser for the second season of Wednesday, Netflix showed a family portrait of the Adams family. The footage features a new character.

The teaser was published on YouTube.

Advertisement

The Addams Family will appear in Wednesday S2

In the newly released video, Netflix introduces viewers to the characters of the new season in their signature gothic roles.

Jenna Ortega reprises her lead role as Wednesday Addams, and the cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Joanna Lumley as Grandma, and Joonas Suotamo as Lurch.

A new character joins the family: the blonde Varicose, played by Liv Spencer.

Wednesday returns to the halls of Nevermore Academy in the new season, where she will face new enemies, troubles, family, friends, and old rivals who will plunge her into dark and crazy chaos.

The second season will be divided into two parts. The first part will be available on August 6, and the remaining episodes will be released on September 3.

Earlier, Netflix officially announced the filming of a new season of Lupin. We also covered 5 detective TV shows that would shock you with an unexpected ending.