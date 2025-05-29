The best Stephen King TV Series to watch online

The TV series Chapelwaite. Photo: a still from the series

Stephen King is called the "King of Horror" for a reason — his works have inspired filmmakers for decades. If you're looking for a series that will keep you on the edge of your seat from the beginning till the end, check out these five adaptations based on his books.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of five TV Series based on Stephen King's books.

Advertisement

Chapelwaite (2021)

Captain Charles Boone traveled the oceans with his family for years. After his wife's sudden death, he decided to move with his children to Chapelwaite, an old family estate he had inherited from his cousin, Stephen. However, the locals greeted them with suspicion, and the estate itself harbored terrible secrets.

11.22.63 (2016)

Al Templeton, the unassuming owner of a diner, confides an extraordinary secret to his friend Jake Epping, an English teacher: a portal to the past is hidden in the back of the diner and leads to the 1960s. Terminally ill, Al asks Jake to fulfill an important mission: live in the past for a few years and prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The Stand (2021)

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world following the outbreak of a deadly virus that wiped out most of the humanity. Amidst the chaos, the mysterious and charismatic leader, Randall Flagg, appears. He has supernatural powers and seeks to establish a new order. Some survivors, however, disagree with his vision of the future and unite to fight back.

The Outsider (2020)

Following the brutal murder of an 11-year-old boy, police quickly identified a suspect: respected baseball coach Terry Maitland. The evidence against him seems irrefutable. However, the investigation takes an eerie turn when more facts emerge that suggest supernatural forces may be involved.

Mr. Mercedes (2017)

Retired police officer Bill Hodges can't forget the brutal, unsolved murder of sixteen people. When signs emerge that the killer is planning an even worse crime, Hodges decides to take up the case again. He and his team must stop the killer before another tragedy occurs.

Earlier, HBO has finally introduced viewers to the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The creators of the Harry Potter series officially announced the names of the lead actors.

Also, Disney's animated movie Lilo & Stitch stunned the box office in its first weekend of release. The remake of the popular cartoon collected more than Mission: Impossible 8.