Lilo & Stitch overtakes Mission: Impossible 8 at the box office — details

Disney's animated movie Lilo & Stitch stunned the box office in its first weekend of release. The remake of the popular cartoon collected more than Mission: Impossible 8.

Variety writes about it.

During its first weekend at the box office, the movie grossed as much as USD 341 million. At the same time, the movie's budget was only USD 100 million. Thus, Lilo & Stitch has become one of the most successful remakes by Disney.

Currently, the comedy is ranked third in the ranking after The Lion King (2019) and Beauty and the Beast (2017), which grossed over USD 1 billion at the box office.

Along with Lilo & Stitch, a new part of the franchise, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, was released. However, the action movie was significantly inferior to the comedy at the box office, grossing USD 190 million over the first weekend.

On Disney's Instagram page, the creators of the animated comedy thanked fans for this achievement.

"Thank you to all the fans for joining our "ohana" and making Lilo & Stitch the #1 movie in the world," it is said in the address.

The movie is a remake of the 2002 cartoon of the same name, in which the strange alien Stitch falls to Earth and accidentally finds himself in the family of the girl Lilo.

The movie received a lot of positive feedback from both the audience and critics. First of all, for the fact that the creators of the remake have preserved the mood and main meanings of the original cartoon. The Ukrainian version of the movie was also praised for its high-quality and atmospheric dubbing.

