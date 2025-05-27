Aaron Taylor-Johnson will become the new James Bond — photo

Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Photo: instagram.com/aarontaylorjohnson

Rumors are circulating online that the British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will become the new James Bond in the cult franchise. And all because of his contract with the luxury watch company Omega.

The brand's Instagram page announced the signing of the contract with the actor.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson fueled rumors of his role in "Bondiana"

Recently, Omega announced that it had signed the cooperation contract with the Avengers star. Taylor-Johnson posted the photo on social media in which he posed with the brand's watch in their office.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson wearing the Omega watch. Photo: instagram.com/aarontaylorjohnson

Rumors immediately began to circulate online that in this way, the actor hinted that he would become the new James Bond. As you know, since 1995, every 007 agent has worn an Omega watch on his wrist.

In addition, it was also rumored earlier that the 34-year-old actor was one of the contenders for the role of Bond in the new instalments of the franchise.

In the comments, fans have already begun to congratulate Taylor-Johnson on the role. However, neither the actor nor the "Bondiana" creators have made any official statements so far.

