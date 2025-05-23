Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main Movies Jennifer Lopez wows with her spiderweb dress and diamonds

Jennifer Lopez wows with her spiderweb dress and diamonds

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 May 2025 17:33
Jennifer Lopez stunned the fans with her extravagant Zuhair Murad spider dress
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

American actress Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans with her extravagant look once again — she wore a spectacular new dress to composer John Kander's birthday party.

Lopez shared pictures of herself in the stylish dress on Instagram.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez transformed into Spider-Woman

For the gala event in New York City, the 55-year-old chose a black, translucent dress with a spiderweb design by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. She wore a fluffy black cape from the designer's collection over her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez stunned with a stylish look - photo
Jennifer Lopez in a dress by Zuhair Murad. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

The actress accessorized with dramatic Yeprem jewelry, including a voluminous necklace, earrings, and a bracelet adorned with diamonds.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS OFF HER FIGURE
Jennifer Lopez impressed with her look. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

The actress referenced her role as Ingrid Luna in the new movie Kiss of the Spider-Woman with her image. The film is set to release in October of this year.

We would like to remind you that Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's girlfriend, appeared in a fashion photo shoot in a famous magazine.

We also wrote that Maleficent star has landed the role in the new Hunger Games installment.

Jennifer Lopez hollywood world celebrities dress look
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /