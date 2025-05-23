Jennifer Lopez stunned the fans with her extravagant Zuhair Murad spider dress

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

American actress Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans with her extravagant look once again — she wore a spectacular new dress to composer John Kander's birthday party.

Lopez shared pictures of herself in the stylish dress on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez transformed into Spider-Woman

For the gala event in New York City, the 55-year-old chose a black, translucent dress with a spiderweb design by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. She wore a fluffy black cape from the designer's collection over her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez in a dress by Zuhair Murad. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

The actress accessorized with dramatic Yeprem jewelry, including a voluminous necklace, earrings, and a bracelet adorned with diamonds.

Jennifer Lopez impressed with her look. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

The actress referenced her role as Ingrid Luna in the new movie Kiss of the Spider-Woman with her image. The film is set to release in October of this year.

