Jennifer Lopez stunned the fans with her extravagant Zuhair Murad spider dress

Jennifer Lopez wows with her spiderweb dress and diamonds
American actress Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans with her extravagant look once again — she wore a spectacular new dress to composer John Kander's birthday party.
Lopez shared pictures of herself in the stylish dress on Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez transformed into Spider-Woman
For the gala event in New York City, the 55-year-old chose a black, translucent dress with a spiderweb design by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. She wore a fluffy black cape from the designer's collection over her shoulders.
The actress accessorized with dramatic Yeprem jewelry, including a voluminous necklace, earrings, and a bracelet adorned with diamonds.
The actress referenced her role as Ingrid Luna in the new movie Kiss of the Spider-Woman with her image. The film is set to release in October of this year.
