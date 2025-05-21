The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — Elle Fanning has been cast as Effie Trinket

Elle Fanning. Photo: instagram.com/ellefanning

Actress Elle Fanning has been cast in the latest installment of The Hunger Games franchise. The star of The Conjuring will portray Effie Trinket.

The announcement was made on the movie's official Instagram page.

Fanning will play Trinket

Fans of the franchise have long wondered who would play the eccentric District 12 curator in the new movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The filmmakers have finally revealed that Elle Fanning has joined the cast.

The 27-year-old actress will play a younger version of Effie, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the original movies.

The events of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will unfold 40 years after the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the Games. At the heart of the story is a young Haymitch and his experience as a tribute in the arena.

The film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to premiere on November 20, 2026.

As previously reported, the cast includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Bird, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt, Molly McCann as Luella, and Jonah Bell as Lu Lu.

