Main Movies The Back to the Future star comes back on screens again

The Back to the Future star comes back on screens again

Publication time 16 May 2025 17:19
Seriously ill Michael J. Fox to appear in the Apple TV + "Shrinking"
Michael J. Fox. Fox. Photo: instagram.com/realmikejfox

After five years away from acting, American actor Michael J. Fox is returning to the screen.

The Back to the Future star joins fellow Shrinking Season 3, according to Deadline.

Fox is returning to act with a major guest-starring role

The 63-year-old actor will guest star in the third season, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The news was also confirmed on the official Apple TV+ Instagram page.

"Big feelings incoming. Michael J. Fox joins the Shrinking cast as a guest star in season 3," reads the statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of the actor were pleased to hear this news, as it marks Fox's first role in five years. As you know, the Emmy Award winner retired from acting due to Parkinson's disease. He has been living with the disease for 30 years and has founded his own charity that studies the syndrome and helps people with this diagnosis.

Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
