Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 — release date

The poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: instagram.com/percyseries

Disney+ streaming service has announced the premiere date of the new season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Viewers will see the sequel to the fantasy story this year.

The company announced it on Instagram.

When is the premiere of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

The creators have posted the poster for the new season on the TV show's official social media page. The image shows Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson preparing to fight the sea monster.

The poster also states that the second season will be released in December this year.

"The sea is calling... Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for Season 2 this December on Disney+," the creators of the TV show announced.

In February, the streaming service announced that the TV show had been renewed for Season 2. And after the start of filming in March, Disney officially announced the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians at once.

